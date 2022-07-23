The speech of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, which he addressed on July 13, heralded the birth of a new dawn based on the thought of development and investment in minds, a message of enlightenment and knowledge, dialogue and peace, building and values, with which the UAE launched Steady pace for the next fifty years, to constitute a new chapter in strengthening its leadership and competitiveness at the world level in all fields.

His Highness’ speech undoubtedly reflected the experiences, experiences and attitudes of his wise leadership, since he was Crown Prince, as His Highness realized the nation’s ability to achieve more unique and exceptional achievements with the hands of its youth, aiming to develop the capabilities and skills of national cadres in the service of humanity, and to enhance the presence and position of the UAE regionally and globally.

His Highness also realized the urgent need to keep pace with the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, to represent his words as a lamp that illuminates the paths of the future, and stresses the importance of focusing on strengthening the knowledge economy, digital transformation and employing modern technology and artificial intelligence, which is today a key focus for the future industry of countries and peoples, and a major element in the action plans of governments the future.

The integrated vision in His Highness’s speech on coexistence, peace and development is the vision of a wise leader in the path of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, who led a journey of building and empowerment alongside his brother Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace. A believer in the values ​​of wisdom, compassion and human brotherhood, devoting his time and effort to consolidating human civilizational dialogue and meeting cultures with boundless giving, and a great belief in investing in people.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed is not only an inspiring and exceptional leader, but he is a knight of humanity, well aware of the importance of the role of man in building nations. The UAE will continue to support peace and stability in the world and help a friend and brother, with the vision of a leader who offered goodness, love and harmony to all of humanity.

His Highness’s words represented a constitution for the state, a method of thought and action for man, and an invitation to change our thinking model, and to reconsider that our real resources are not in natural resources, technology, the economy, or banks, despite the importance of all of that, but rather they lie in us, in our minds. And our thought has evolved in the enlightened young minds that build the future and establish a new culture in global leadership, cultural diplomacy and soft power, based on the values ​​we carry, our awareness of ourselves, our role, and how we see the world.

Today we stand behind His Highness, inspired by his vision, as he outlines the future of the UAE during the next fifty years, and its regional and global relations. We renew the pledge of loyalty to the homeland and wise leadership. We contribute our role to creating hope, with an unshakable struggle and an indomitable will, believing in the principles of knowledge and investing in minds. And creativity and innovation, working to enhance the UAE presence in the world, and build international cultural partnerships, dedicated to empowering the energies of young people with limitless ambition.

We entrusted Abu Khaled al-Qaed, to work for professionalism and determination of development, with renewed thinking and unbeatable determination.

Founder of Abu Dhabi Group for Culture and Arts, Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival