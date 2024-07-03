Gynecologist Ilyukhina: You can get pubic lice in a public toilet

You can pick up pubic lice in a public toilet, warned gynecologist Tatyana Ilyukhina. She warned about the danger of contracting parasites in an unexpected place told in his Telegram channel.

According to Ilyukhina, pubic lice can live in toilets. You can become infected not only through close contact with a person who already has lice, but also through everyday contact – through shared bedding, linen or towels, or when visiting baths, saunas and swimming pools, the doctor said.

The gynecologist named itching in the corresponding area of ​​the body as the main sign of pubic lice infestation.

