Houston.- Will Lionel Messi be in the quarter-finals of the Copa América?

The condition of the right thigh of the captain of defending champion Argentina is the only question mark ahead of Thursday’s match against Ecuador.

Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni did not clarify the doubt yesterday, but he said that the presence of the star is not ruled out for the match in Houston.

“Yesterday (Tuesday) we had a good feeling and we will take this day to define the team,” said Scaloni. “Based on the response we get today, we will decide.”

“It upsets me that Leo is not playing, we will try to get him to play,” he added. “And if he is not, we will try to do what is best for the team. It is fair to wait until the last moment.”

The 37-year-old forward suffered a muscle strain in his right leg in the 1-0 win over Chile in the second matchday of the group stage. He missed the 2-0 win over Peru as a precaution.

During the week, the signs point to a good evolution of the ailment – Messi participated alongside his teammates in the training session on Tuesday.

Ecuador has never been able to defeat Argentina in the 16 occasions they have faced each other in the continental tournament, with a balance of 11 wins and five draws in favor of the current world champions.

After qualifying with difficulty, recovering from a 2-1 defeat against Venezuela in which their top scorer Enner Valencia was sent off, the Ecuadorian Tri does not want to be limited by the Messi doubt.

“He is a difference-maker. We have played against them without him and with him, and the idea of ​​the game has not changed,” said Félix Sánchez Bas, the Spanish coach of Ecuador. “The game model has not changed. They have an identity… We have to be prepared for both situations and try to make sure that he doesn’t shine.”

Less than a month ago, Argentina and Ecuador played a friendly in Chicago. The Albiceleste won 1-0 with a goal from Ángel Di María, and Messi came on in the second half.

Something similar is expected at NRG Stadium, with Argentina dominating possession and initiative, while Ecuador opts for counterattacks.

Argentines have become accustomed to rivals who close up.

“We have to analyse how they play against us,” said Lautaro Martínez, the Argentine forward who scored four of Argentina’s five goals in the first round. “All three of them played a five-man line… the games are going to be like this. We will have to bring something out of ourselves.”

Regardless of whether Messi is a starter or a substitute, Scaloni is considering fielding a double 9, with Lautaro and Julián Álvarez.

“It could be, of course,” he said. “They have already played together against this rival… We are not ruling anything out because they have worked well and it is an option. Lautaro is in a very good moment, he took advantage of his opportunity and it makes me very happy.”

Ecuador is not discouraged by its adverse history against Argentina.

“Without a doubt it is the most important game of my career,” Valencia said. “It is in our heads and our whole bodies. There is no tomorrow, it is this game.”