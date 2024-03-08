













Blue Exorcist, chapter 10: what time does the new episode come out, how and where to watch it









The third season of Blue Exorcist It has a new proposal in all aspects of the original shonen; and while things get darker and darker, chapter 10 will surprise us with more tension, I'll tell you where and how to watch it to avoid spoilers.

The third season of Blue Exorcist It stopped being animated by A-1 Pictures, instead, Studio VOLN shows us a new side of Rin and company. Do you already know when episode 10 premieres?

Blue Exorcist: When is chapter 10 released?

Chapter 10 Blue Exorcist It will premiere on Saturday, March 9, 2024. So if you want to see it without spoilers you should be very aware of the release time as well.

The previous chapters They allowed us to see how the exorcists were betrayed and after that, Izumo, one of their friends fell and now the young people, after enjoying a very emotional festival, will have to infiltrate a dangerous place to rescue their friend.

However, the girl already gave in to the experiments to get rid of the situation as soon as possible, however, her friends want to save her from the pain and will work hard to get her back.

Blue Exorcist: What time does chapter 10 premiere?

Chapter 10 Blue Exorcist It will premiere at different times depending on your geographic area. So we leave you the schedules of the different places in LATAM so that no fan misses their special episode.

Mexico: 12:00 pm

El Salvador: 12:00 pm

Costa Rica: 12:00 pm

Nicaragua: 12:00 pm

Honduras: 12:00 pm

Guatemala: 12:00 pm

Peru: 1:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.

Colombia: 1:00 p.m.

Panama: 1:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 2:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 2:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 2:00 p.m.

Cuba: 2:00 p.m.

Chile: 3:00 p.m.

Argentina: 3:00 p.m.

And you, from where do you see Blue Exorcist?

Blue Exorcist: Where does chapter 10 premiere?

Chapter 9 of Blue Exorcist It showed us an Izumo about to ask for help in a desperate situation. Chapter 10 will be a big surprise full of action and emotion!

Source: Studio VOLN

originally Blue Exorcist It premieres on different television networks in Japan – Tokyo MX, BS11, GTV, GYT, MBS, THK, UHB and RKB – but the distribution license for America is in charge of Prime Video and Crunchyroll.

However, Prime Video only works for the USA.

We recommend: What is Blue Exorcist: Ao no Exorcist about and why is it the perfect time to get to know it?

Blue Exorcist: What is it about?

Blue Exorcist It is one of the most interesting shonen anime that returned after being practically canceled by the fans. This was due to the endings of the previous seasons that had their respective adaptations, but the community considered them extremely different from the manga installment.

However, the story that especially follows Rin and Yukio through the world of the exorcists, returned. The children of Satan try to keep the world safe from the darkness of demons. However, they are still quite young and trying to improve their skills while growing hard and gradually.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)