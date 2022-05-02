Doctor Strange turned into an anime character thanks to a tribute made by the creator of Fairytailwho is apparently tied to the release of the new film.

hiro mashima He surprised his Twitter followers by posting official art featuring whoever was the Sorcerer Supreme, but in a Japanese-style drawn version.

As you can see, Doctor Strange looks great as a character from anime and even maintains his resemblance to the actor benedict cumberbach.

The text that accompanies the tweet says that he did this work to promote Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthe last tape of Marvel.

If you are a true fan of the work of hiro mashimayou will agree that there was no one better to do this tribute, since it has works based on magic.

The most recognized is Fairytailbut currently also is succeedingeither Eden Zerowhich is currently in publication.

Doctor Strange had already appeared as an anime character

Although this powerful sorcerer does not have a Japanese animation series, he had already appeared as a guest in a product.

The Marvel Future Avengers chapter 23 allowed us to see what he looked like Doctor Strange as an anime character, although his look was very much different from the one created by hiro mashima.

He also looks handsome here. Image: DLife.

This version created by D-Life looks somewhat more cartoonish, with big eyes and wide expressions, unlike the poster shown by the creator of Fairytailwhere it looks more stylized and subtle.

What we cannot deny is that both versions of the marvel sorcerer look greatbut surely everyone will have their favorite.

What did you think of the tribute made to this character from Marvel? tell us in the comments and Follow us on our social networks.