The rejuvenation plan for the Navantia workforce in Cartagena, agreed by the union representatives with the company at the end of 2018, will reach its last phase before the summer. There is already an agreement with the company’s national management on the professional positions to be filled in the local shipyard and the entrance exams may begin in May or June. After having already taken out 321 positions, of which eight still remain to be awarded in administration in the specialty of engineering and sales, now it’s time to take out the last 56. They will be operator, administrative and senior technician, according to sources from the local employment commission.

The vacancies offered will be published over the next few days on the Navantia Employment Portal, where, in addition, the rest of the positions that remain unfilled are listed. All those who wish and meet the requirements requested by the company can register with them. This is the third batch of additions. In the first there were 160 seats and in the second, 161.

This recruitment of talent in the Navantia company, unprecedented in recent decades in the public company, reserves jobs for senior professionals, with more than four years of experience in similar positions, and juniors, with less than that time worked.

professional certificate



In each of the modalities that will be offered, the applicants will have to accredit the certificate of professionalism for the positions to which they aspire and, in addition, pass a theoretical test. This will be eliminatory and only three candidates will pass for each position. There will also be another practical test. Subsequently, they will have to pass a medical examination. Those who do not will be discarded, even if they have passed the previous phases.

The employment commission asked twelve VET institutes to send them questions related to the positions advertised. With those received, there will be a draw to prepare the questionnaire that will come out in the first exam.

In previous selection processes, most of the applicants who took the exams were staff from auxiliary companies that already work at the shipbuilding company’s facilities. The intention of the shipyard’s management is to take advantage of this circumstance to modernize all its production processes. The rejuvenation of the workforce will mean a total of 1,658 new hires in all the centres: Cartagena, Cádiz and Ferrol. It also includes those made by the management area, whose headquarters are in Madrid.