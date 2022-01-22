Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov, on the air of the author’s program on the Russia 1 channel, warned about the dangers of sauces, which many Russians usually do not even take into account in their diet. The release of the program is available at YouTube.

According to him, the healthiest food is prepared without salt and sugar and with a minimum of spices, and is also consumed without sauces. Firstly, the doctor emphasized, liquid seasonings contain a huge amount of calories, often the calorie content of only one sauce can exceed the energy value of the entire dish. As Myasnikov explained, this is due to the peculiarity of their preparation. For example, in the production of ketchup, sugar, flour, salt, thickeners and preservatives are used, and soy sauce contains a large amount of salt, therefore it is contraindicated for hypertensive patients.

Another threat from sauces is the high risk of food poisoning. In many ways, this is true for tourists who are on vacation in hot countries.

“Great hotels, 5 stars, everything is good. And they are pickled through sauces, as they stand on the table for a day, two, a month. And nobody changes them. Salmonella, Escherichia coli, start up there. Therefore, remember that sauces must also be kept in the refrigerator,” Myasnikov warned.

As an alternative to those who cannot refuse ketchup or mayonnaise, the doctor suggested that they prepare the sauces themselves and be sure to store them in the refrigerator.

Previously, Myasnikov called viral hepatitis a disease that increases the risk of developing liver cancer. He also stressed that the risks of getting liver cancer may depend on the years of birth. In particular, they are high in those born between 1945 and 1965, since these years were the peak incidence of hepatitis C.