The government of the State of São Paulo today updated data on vaccination against covid-19. The information shows that 38,577,696 people took the first dose, 35,926,456 the second dose and 14,394,744 the booster or third immunization. The data highlight that 85.93% of the population of the state has at least one dose and 80.20% has the complete vaccination schedule. In the case of the adult population, over 18 years old, 96.43% have the complete vaccination schedule.

The post SP: 85.93% of the population took the 1st dose against covid-19 and 80.20%, the 2nd appeared first in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

