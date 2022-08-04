This is the story of a really very intelligent dog that he used all his wit to survive and escape unharmed from the terrible attack of a mountain lion, which surely would have killed him without this brilliant trick. The good Doberman pretends to be dead and thus saves his life from the sudden attack.

Photo source from Pixabay

We are a Tujunga, in California, in the United States of America, not far from Los Angeles. Here it often happens to meet wild animals that come dangerously close to the houses. And this is often a problem for pets, which sometimes suffer even fatal attacks.

The family protagonist of this story has learned it on their own skin, indeed, on that of their Doberman what could happen during an attack with a mountain lion. But luckily he managed to survive at the first light of dawn that day.

The surveillance cameras they filmed the scene that took place at the first light of dawn, when all the residents were asleep. The wild animal is seen entering the courtyard of the suburban house around 4 am. The family Doberman slept here, tied on a leash.

Being tied up, he had little chance of survival. The mountain lion could have killed him easily. At one point the Doberman was injured, on the ground, bleeding. From the images of the cameras he looked really dead. But it wasn’t quite like that.

Photo source from varadaris YouTube video

Doberman pretends to be dead and thus saves his life

The mountain lion remained for a few minutes with his mouth closed on the dog’s neck, which remained motionless on the ground. When the wild animal thought it was dead now and loosened its grip. But this is where the Doberman recovered.

Photo source from varadaris YouTube video

He started barking loudly, asking for help and scaring the opponent, who wasn’t expecting it. In the end she got away with several injuries and a lot of fear.

Doctors gave him 60 stitches. What saved him was his collar, stiff enough to slow the action of the wild animal.

Video source from YouTube of varadaris

Isn’t this video amazing?