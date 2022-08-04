Melissa Paredes opened a new chapter in the dispute with RCuba. The model accused her ex-mother-in-law of psychological violence to the detriment of her youngest daughter. After this complaint, the soccer player’s mother, Ysmena Piedra, came forward to defend herself against the actress’s accusations and give her defense of what happened to little Mia.

The program “Love and Fire” exposed more details about Melissa Paredes’s complaint against her former mother-in-law Ysmena Piedra for family violence-continuous and systematic psychological damage. In the demand can be read that since July 19 the model would not have been able to communicate by telephone with her youngest daughter.

As is known, Melissa Paredes has to comply with a restraining order, that is, she cannot approach the minor. However, according to the actressThere is no type of communication impediment between the mother and the minor.”

Mother of the Cat Cuba defends itself

Faced with this situation, Rodrigo Cuba’s mother, Ysmena Piedra, came forward to defend herself against Melissa Paredes’ accusations and pointed out that her former daughter-in-law’s actions would be putting the life of his granddaughter at risk.

“Dated July 19 of this year, I have been notified with the extension of the protection measures against the mother (Melissa Paredes), where her removal is established for a radius of no less than 100 meters, which is fulfilled; However, since that day the calls to me or WhatsApp messages from her relatives have not stopped, a situation that not only disturbs me, but also puts at risk the stability and adaptation of my granddaughter to her new provisional reality. . The mother puts her well-being before that of her daughter, ”reads Piedra’s statement.

Rodrigo Cuba sues Melissa Paredes again

As recalled, Rodrigo Cuba’s complaint for blackmail and extortion was archived by the Public Ministry. After that, the footballer returned to sue Melissa Paredes for psychological violence. This after the model left it to be assumed that he damaged little Mia’s sexual indemnity.

“On June 13, the defendant, I believe, reached the maximum level of violence and psychological abuse. At 1:05 a.m. I received a call from Mrs. Paredes to denounce me and point out that I had carried out acts against the sexual indemnity of our daughter, ”she says in the document presented by“ Love and fire ”.

Rodrigo Cuba and Melissa Paredes confronted by legal means. Photo: LR Composition / Willax Capture / Instagram Capture / melissaparedes / gatocuba16

Lawyer Salas, who appeared on “D’ Mañana”, explained that Melissa Paredes must convince the Prosecutor’s Office that her behavior has changed and she may be able to obtain custody of her daughter: “She has to correct her behavior”.

According to “Amor y Fuego”, Melissa Paredes is conducting psychological therapy sessions at the request of the authorities. This after the investigations against her regarding her and Rodrigo Cuba’s youngest daughter.

