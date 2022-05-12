Good news! TopGear Netherlands is looking for a Junior Online Editor†

TopGear is the world’s largest and best-known automotive medium. VDS Publishers is the publisher of the media brand TopGear in the Netherlands and Belgium (TopGear Magazine and TopGear.nl) and we are looking for reinforcements for our Online Editors.

What will you do as a Junior Online Editor?

Publish sleek content that performs insanely online and on social media;

Helping monitor our content strategy as formulated;

Follow new digital developments closely and advise on their application;

Help to further expand the top position of TopGear.nl with approximately 2 million unique visitors per month;

Actively contribute to branded content projects in collaboration with Sales & Marketing.

What do you have to be able to do for that?

Being able to drive a car, or at least be a car madman;

You can write analytically, independently and with humor (especially about cars), because the car news you write is widely shared and liked;

You have a very good command of the Dutch and English language;

You love car news and you know the right sources for getting it, with an eye for beautiful images, both photos and videos;

You are familiar with all relevant social media channels and you are familiar with SEO;

You have a relevant education (e.g. communication or journalism).

What do we offer you?

Working in a team of car freaks;

A full-time job (40 hours a week) at an appropriate salary;

An informal work environment;

An occasional supercar ride;

All possibilities to develop yourself;

Of course also career opportunities;

Support from an experienced editor.

If you are interested, June 1 can be your first working day (location Amsterdam ZO). Mail your motivation and CV to director@vds-publishers.nl. You can also email us if you have any questions about the Junior Online Editor position.