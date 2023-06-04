Those who have watched the episodes of the Japanese series ‘Dragon Ball Z’ will be able to realize that the bodies of Goku and especially Vegeta are always toned and although it is about cartoons that have supernatural powers, a group of young people took on the task of telling what exercises can be done to try to simulate Vegeta’s body.



The ‘Super Hero Jacked’ Portal created a routine of strength and explosiveness exercises, with which it is possible to achieve this bodyHowever, they also emphasize that without a balanced diet and rest it cannot be achieved.

This routine takes place six days a week, divided into four strength exercises and two warm-up and cardio exercises.

The routine consists of the following:

Every day will start with a warm-up and a 800-meter jog.



Day 1:



This day will begin with a warm-up that will consist of stretching and 800 meters of jogging. The following exercises will be performed four sets of 12 repetitions:

– Bench press.

– High pulley triceps extension.

– Chest press on an incline bench.

– Backgrounds for triceps.

The exercise that has a variation are the push-ups that are performed four series of 25 repetitions.

At the end of this first day and with repetitions every following day, the portal recommends a final circuit of 400 meters of fast jogging, 20 swings with a kettlebell, 15 burpees, 10 squat cleans and five pistol squats with each leg.

Day 2:

​

After having performed the aforementioned stretching and warm-up, continue to execute:

– Cardio: 30 or 60 minutes to choose from (running, cycling, swimming…)

– Calisthenics: 200 aerial squats, 150 sit ups, 150 push-ups, 100 parallel funds, 100 lunges, 75 pull-ups and 75 leg raises.

Day 3

​

Warm up and stretching like the first day. Then the following exercises of four series and 12 repetitions each will be carried out:

– Dead weight.

– Biceps curl.

– Lateral elevations for shoulders.

– Rowing on cable.

– Chin up.

It ends with the same circuit of day one: 400 meters of fast jogging, 20 swings with a kettlebell, 15 burpees, 10 squat cleans and five pistol squats with each leg.

Day 4

​Warm up and stretching as before, then:

– Cardio: 30 or 60 minutes to choose from (running, cycling, swimming…)

– Calisthenics: 200 aerial squats, 150 sit ups, 150 push-ups, 100 parallel funds, 100 lunges, 75 pull-ups, 75 leg raises.

day 5

Warm-up and stretching as the previous days and the following exercises with four series of 12 repetitions:

– Military press.

– Shrugs with dumbbells.

– Frontal elevations for shoulders.

– Push-ups.

It ends with the same circuit of day one: 400 meters of fast jogging, 20 swings with a kettlebell, 15 burpees, 10 squat cleans and five pistol squats with each leg.

day 6

On this day you rest and the portal advises eating protein and rice.

day 7

​Warm up and stretching like day one. Then, the following exercises of four series of 12 repetitions:

– Squats.

– Elevations for calves.

– Hamstring curls.

– Weighted step ups.

It ends with the same circuit of day one: 400 meters of fast jogging, 20 swings with a kettlebell, 15 burpees, 10 squat cleans and five pistol squats with each leg.

