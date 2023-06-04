There are already five days that the company has without electricity Municipal Board of Potable Water and Sewerage of Sinaloa because they present a debt of one million pesos that they have not been able to settle to date, which has caused three towns to be left without the vital liquid, and this could get worse with the ravages of the drought that will not take long in being present. Guadalupe Castro Quiñónez, manager of Jumapas, stressed that the negotiation with the parastatal has already been left in the hands of the mayor Rolando Mercado Araujo, but the reality is that the CFE does not want to reactivate the service if there is no payment involved, so please soon they will have to continue using four pipes to bring water to those families.

After the leader of the Cooperativa Las Abejas in Boca del Río, Emilio Valenzuela López, will ask both the Fisheries Secretariat as to the State Congress the need for the coastal fishermen from Guasave let them go out to catch shrimp on the high seas since the season opens, Flor Emilia Guerra Mena acknowledged that this request is already being seen, which she considers viable, but they have to analyze it very well. The Secretary of Fisheries in the state pointed out that if this could be done in Sonora and the legislators validated it, she does not see why the same could not be done in sinaloaAlthough they will see this issue with various fishing authorities, as well as with the state government itself so that it will not be counterproductive, but from the outset it gives the riparians great hope that this proposal can receive the green light.

No doubt the entrance functions of the new ISSSTE clinic in January 2024 in this city will be very good news for their rights, since currently the Guasavenses who are treated in the current hospital are being sent to Los Mochis for anything, which is somewhat annoying, but now that it is confirmed that this clinic will have eight specialties, that situation will no longer occur. federal deputy Casimiro Zamora Valdez He toured the aforementioned clinic and assured that it will be finished by December, so that it can finally operate, after its construction began in 2018.

after the meeting held by the mayor Martín Ahumada Quintero with the new directive of the Stashagwhich is headed by María José García Flores, the former leader of that organization, Alejandro Pimentel MedinaHe regretted that the municipal government insists on violating union autonomy, since workers are not being given the freedom to freely elect their leaders. In the mess that occurred in the Stashag offices a few days ago, when the people of Pimentel Medina did not allow María José García to take possession of them, the latter was only accompanied by 30 union members when 65 supposedly voted for her. And the other 35?