It's time to check your pockets and all the coins you have stored there, you could be lucky enough to have hidden a highly valuable coin. The $4 Stella coin, originally produced between 1879 and 1880, has collectors very interested and could be worth thousands of dollars.

This coin shows, on the one hand, Lady Liberty's loose hair, image designed by the Mint's chief engraver at the time, Charles E. Barber. But a year later, George T. Morgan created a new design in which you can see Lady Liberty's messy hair. In both cases, a star is shown on the reverse along with the phrase DEO EST GLORIA, that is, “God is glorious.”

Currently it is unlikely to be able to find a coin of this type, which is why at the Bonhams auction house in Los Angeles, One sold for around US$60,000. But more recently, a gold Stella is being advertised at Centurial Collectible for almost $77,000.

The reason for its high cost is that it is in good condition, since most of the time these types of coins show wear, and were even used as a jewelry ornament.

The story behind the $4 coin worth a fortune

Beyond its rarity, there are other reasons why the $4 Stella gold coin reached the valuation of thousands of dollars. And when it was coined, the American minister in Austria, John A. Kasson, suggested that It would be a kind of international currency that could be easily exchanged for other gold currencies. in France, Germany and other European countries.

However, the coin never caught on. People did not find the use for which it was designed.and the majority of the population in 1880 was far from considering international trade, so a currency that promised them an exchange abroad did not seem interesting.

The currency was not used as planned; in fact, according to the consulting firm Bloomberg, many of them ended up in brothels frequented by congressmen.