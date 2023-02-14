After three months off due to injury, Carlos Alcaraz is back on track at the Argentina Open. The Murcian is already in Buenos Aires, where he has captured all eyes and has even opened up about his sentimental situation. And it is that the 19-year-old is already a star that generates a lot of interest outside of tennis. Before seeing him play this Wednesday the 15th in his debut in the tournament and in his long-awaited return, the media have wanted to know more about the player and have cleared up one of the most searched doubts on Google: Does Carlos Alcaraz have a girlfriend?

The arrival of Carlos Alcaraz last Friday in Argentina has created a lot of expectation. His presence is causing a real furor among the fans who have filled the pitch for his training sessions. The one from El Palmar has received the affection of the Argentines since he landed. “They are very, very close. And the truth is that since I posted the ‘post’ of the first training session I have received many messages of affection and I am already looking forward to playing in front of them,” he said in an interview for the Clarín newspaper.

Alcaraz, single but open to love



The player who currently has second place in the ATP ranking answered questions from journalists at a press conference where he also spoke about his private life. The organization of the Argentine Open proposed a game to discover what users are looking for about him on the internet and he answered everything openly and with a proud accent from Murcia. Carlos Alcaraz became one of the most searched terms on Google in 2022. One of the most repeated queries in the search engine is ‘Carlos Alcaraz girlfriend’. “I don’t have a girlfriend, I’m single,” he revealed with a smile for the camera. He clarified that he was “focused on tennis” but that he was not “closed” to finding love.

‘Carlos Alcaraz model’ is another of the searches for which he has been asked. A search that increased after his collaboration with Calvin Klein. The tennis player posed in underwear for an advertising campaign for the iconic firm. Some images that caused a stir on social networks and that have christened him ‘Calvin Klein boy’. In the videos of the photo session, he is delighted with this other facet that he also seems to like.”If I hadn’t done well in tennis, then I would have been a model,” he joked. He also showed off his ripped torso on the cover of Men’s Health magazine.

Alcaraz tastes and rates Argentine food



Carlos Alcaraz has already shown his great sense of humor on more than one occasion. In his interviews in El Hormiguero, he has been seen to be very comfortable in front of cameras answering questions about his personal life. In his ‘tour’ through Argentina he also had time to try the most popular gastronomic products. In his meeting with the press he tried the maté, the dulce de leche and the alfajor.

In the video shared by the ATP Tour Twitter account in Spanish, you can see how the famous drink is prepared, which did not fascinate the Murcian very much. «There are people who had told me that it was very bad, there are people who had told me that it was very good. Well, to me, in between », he confessed. He put a 5’5-6 note on the infusion. The Murcian palate was delighted with the dulce de leche: «It’s better, I did drink this; it’s good”. With an 8 he placed it as his favorite recipe. While he scored the chocolate-covered alfajor a 7.