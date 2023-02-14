with video ‘Historical ruling’ by Court: Marechaussee may not take skin color into account during border controls

The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee discriminates against people with a dark skin color when checking people who want to enter the Netherlands. They are picked out of the queue, others are not, the court in The Hague ruled on Tuesday. The court prohibits the Marechaussee from taking skin color into account. State Secretary Van der Burg has ordered the Marechaussee to stop immediately.