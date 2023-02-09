Mexico.- One of the most beloved characters in Mexico is the dr simiWell, in recent months he has managed to steal people’s attention with the famous puppet strategy, which is why more than one on social networks has left their mouths open for the salary of the person who dances and greets with the botarga placed on the outskirts of the Similar pharmacies.

Despite the fact that he was already a popular character in Mexico, the fame of Dr. Simi has even crossed borders thanks to the videos, photos and viral stories that have been posted on virtual platforms that feature the bottarga and the dolls of the same.

But have you ever wondered how much the person inside Dr. Simi’s clutter makes? It was through social networks where a flyer was published in which the famous chain of pharmacies requests people for this position. The salary is disclosed in the document.

In addition to the salary, the flyer through which Farmacias Similares requests a botarguero also discloses the applicant’s requirements to wear Dr. Simi’s botarga and the work schedule.

It is thus that there have been many Internet users who have been surprised that working 7 hours a day a person who gets into Dr. Simi’s bottarga can reach earn up to 9 thousand 160 pesos per month.

In addition to this, the different legal benefits such as social security, Christmas bonus, vacations, Infonavit/Fonacot, working holidayschildbirth permits, vacation premium and Sunday premium.

Dr. Simi’s botarguero salary goes viral / Photo: screenshot

Meanwhile, among the benefits superior to those of the law that a farmer from Farmacias Similares enjoys, the life insurance, birthday bonus, grocery vouchers, uniform, support for Christmas dinneracademic financial support, as well as paid leave.

Likewise, the Similar flyer indicates that in order for a person to be Dr. Simi’s botarga, they must have available hours and, indispensably, a taste for dancing because they must remove the prohibited ones.

As expected, after the publication went viral, there were not a few netizens who pointed out that the famous Similar botargas earn more than many professionals in Mexico.