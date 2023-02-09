Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger on Wednesday announced a sweeping corporate restructuring that will cut 7,000 jobs as part of an effort to achieve $5.5 billion in cost savings.

The company, which is under pressure to profit from its global streaming business, said it would reorganize into three segments: an entertainment unit encompassing movies, television and streaming; an ESPN unit focused on sports; and Disney parks, experiences and products.

“I don’t take this decision lightly,” Iger said on Wednesday’s conference call with investors about the cuts.

Iger outlined the cost-cutting plan to investors during the company’s fiscal first-quarter earnings conference call, in which Disney reported adjusted earnings per share of 99 cents, above analysts’ average estimate of 78 cents, according to Refinitiv data. .

Net income was $1.279 billion, below analyst estimates of $1.429 billion. Revenue reached $23.512 billion, above Wall Street estimates of $23.4 billion.

Iger said he plans to cut $2.5 billion in sales, general administrative expenses and other operating costs, an effort that is already underway. Another $3 billion in savings would come from reductions in non-sports content, including layoffs.

“There’s a lot to accomplish, but let me be clear, this is my #1 priority,” said Iger, touting the importance of streaming and returning shareholder value. Disney shares, which closed at $111, rose more than $10 immediately after the announcement.

Disney is the latest media company to announce job cuts in response to slowing subscriber growth and increased competition for streaming viewers. Warner Bros Discovery Inc and Netflix Inc had already gone through layoffs.

Disney previously reported its first quarterly drop in subscriptions for its streaming media unit Disney+, which lost more than $1 billion. Activist investor Nelson Peltz is fighting to join Disney’s board, arguing that the company overspent on streaming and fumbled with succession planning.

The last time Disney made cuts was during the height of the pandemic, when it announced in November 2020 that it would lay off 32,000 workers, mostly at its theme parks. The cuts took place in the first half of the 2021 fiscal year.

The reorganization marks a new chapter in leadership for Iger, whose first term as CEO began in 2005. He has strengthened Disney with a roster of entertainment powerhouses, acquiring Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Entertainment and Lucasfilm. A decade later, Iger repositioned the company to capitalize on the streaming revolution, acquiring 21st Century Fox’s film and television assets in 2019 and launching the Disney+ streaming service that fall.

Now, Iger will look to put Disney’s streaming business on a path of growth and profitability. The new structure also delivers on Iger’s promise to devolve decision-making back to the company’s creative leaders, who will determine which films and series are made and how content is distributed and marketed.

This marks Disney’s third restructuring in five years. It reorganized its business in 2018 to accelerate the growth of its streaming business, and again in 2020 to spur further streaming growth.