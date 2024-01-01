The Corvette Stingray looks very, very good. And affordable!

If you are looking for a more expensive sports car, you want something with a cool name and track record. But if possible, something that doesn't fill you with empty energy. And strangely enough they always forget the Chevrolet Corvette to consider.

It almost doesn't matter what the budget is, but for the money of a 911 you almost always get a fresher Corvette. In the past, we could say that a Corvette always had a mediocre interior and the finish was not great.

That was a bit better in the Corvette C6 and just fine in a C7. Of course, it's not a Porsche or Mercedes, but just neat.

Depreciation

The Corvette C7 was quite expensive when new (partly thanks to import taxes and CO2 tax), but now they are starting to become interesting. For the money of a 997 or a nice Cayman 981 you now have a cool Corvette Stingray! The car we have for you is not the cheapest C7 from Marktplaats, which is a convertible with automatic transmission and the car you see here in the images is a coupe with a manual gearbox.

And not just any manual gearbox! The Corvette is one of the few cars with a manual transmission with seven forward gears. This transaxle box comes from the Tremec company (the TR-6070). Of course, a limited slip differential is standard.

Price Corvette Stingray

The configuration of this copy is not very exciting. Gray paint with black leather can even be called a bit boring. But a Corvette remains a Corvette, so the proportions are beautiful: a long, low nose, short rear, little overhang and nice and wide. Also nice: the coupe has a third door and a usable trunk.

The depreciation has now done its job nicely, because this copy costs 63,895 euros. The year of manufacture is 2014 and since then it has run 115,000 km. That's absolutely nothing for a Corvette. Those LS engines are extremely strong, in addition to the fact that they sound good. In short, a good intention with a naturally aspirated eight-cylinder, manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive. It doesn't get much better, right? Interested? You can view the advertisement here!

Check out the driving test with the Stingray here:

So now the question is for you: which Porsche would you buy for 63,895?

