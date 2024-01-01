Somehow, it seems like Stellar Blade has become one of the most anticipated games of 2024, and the beautiful presence of the protagonist Eve seems to be a key part of the game's success, so it's interesting to find out who she is model taken as the basis for the creation of the character, as revealed by the Korean ShiftUp team itself.
As we can see in the X post published below by the developers, the model on which Eve's character is built is Korean Shin Jae-eunas was announced by ShiftUp, thus revealing an element that has remained unofficial until now.
As explained in the message, “In Stellar Blade, our protagonist Eve's body was based on a 3D scanning of the Korean model Shin Jae-eun.
One of the most anticipated games of 2024 on PS5
Apparently it is not just a source of inspiration or a vague reference to the girl's appearance, but rather a real model, given that Eve was created by performing a 3D scan of Shin's body.
Obviously some variations were then applied to the model, but the basis was still provided by this. On this occasion, ShiftUp also reiterated that Stellar Blade's release is currently scheduled for 2024, as was previously reported, although there is no precise date yet.
Under a new agreement, the ShiftUp team is now a “second party” of Sony, demonstrating the importance assumed by this production, which is a console exclusive on PS5. Also for this reason, and given the lack of further announcements from Sony for 2024, Stellar Blade has become one of the most visible and anticipated titles for the year that has just begun.
