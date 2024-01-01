Somehow, it seems like Stellar Blade has become one of the most anticipated games of 2024, and the beautiful presence of the protagonist Eve seems to be a key part of the game's success, so it's interesting to find out who she is model taken as the basis for the creation of the character, as revealed by the Korean ShiftUp team itself.

As we can see in the X post published below by the developers, the model on which Eve's character is built is Korean Shin Jae-eunas was announced by ShiftUp, thus revealing an element that has remained unofficial until now.

As explained in the message, “In Stellar Blade, our protagonist Eve's body was based on a 3D scanning of the Korean model Shin Jae-eun.