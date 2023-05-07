07:00 Time to wake up! Have you rested well? Here, two intimate enemies of sleep

mobile screen

«Mobile screens have a light that makes us pay attention, ‘stuck’. You have to program the filter so that, after a certain time, it has a more orange tone that doesn’t activate us like blue light does”, explains Nuria Roure. And she warns about a mistake with consequences: looking at the time on the mobile at night.

“If we’re in the dark, we wake up and pick up our mobile to check what time it is, melatonin will plummet, even if we’ve only looked at the screen for two seconds, that’s enough time for the brain to receive the order that it’s daytime” . A similar thing happens, explains the specialist, when we get up to go to the bathroom at dawn. “If we turn on the light, it will take about thirty minutes to recover the melatonin levels we had before getting up for duty.” So to the bathroom, but with the light off.

Alcohol

“It has a relaxing and sleepy effect, but it also affects the quality of sleep, which is worse. More effects: we dream more because, having a more superficial sleep, it is easier for us to wake up in the REM phase and, therefore, to remember our dreams”, warns Dr. Roure.