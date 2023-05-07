There were no reports of any deaths and the number of injured was not disclosed inside the Allen Premium Outlets mall, which is located 25 miles northeast of Dallas.

Footage broadcast by local media showed police rushing shoppers out of the mall, with police cars and emergency vehicles parked near the entrances.

Mass shootings have become commonplace in the United States, and the number of such incidents has reached at least 198 so far this year, the most so far this year since 2016.