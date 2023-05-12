Mexico.- After the recent scandal over the sudden Donkey Van Rankin output of the program ‘Members on Air’, Raul Araiza caused controversy by talking about the changes that have been made to the show, confirming the dismissal of Yordi Rosado.

It was during a meeting with the media that the well-known Televisa host stated that the changes of presenters that have been made on ‘Miembros al Aire’ are normal, assuring that he will miss Van Rankin and that they still have a good friendship.

“The star is the name of the program, Members on the Air is not me, it is not the Donkey, Members have been very successful for 14 years. The Burrito is my brother. I’m going to miss him, just like I miss him on Hoy, but we keep talking to each other and we’re together,” the artist began.

It was in this way that Raúl Araiza affirmed that Yordi Rosado will cease to belong to the program for labor reasons, but he did not specify if it is a temporary exit or if it is permanent.

Under this scenario, the 58-year-old actor also expressed that he has already had conversations with Leonardo de Lozanne to join ‘On Air Members’.

“I had already spoken with Leo before because Yordi is also not going to be there because he is busy, it is normal. I, once, was away for a year and well, Leo was already there. Leo is perfect, many men have passed by”.

Despite the fact that Leonardo de Lozanne’s participation is not completely certain, “Negro” Araiza explained that Jean Duverguer is confirmed to join the show: “the one who formally stays is Jean Duverguer. We are seeing, but the same team continues ”.

The presenter of the morning show, ‘Hoy’, remarked that “no one is indispensable” in the television program, and that Donkey Van Rankin’s anger is understandable, but stressed that everything has a ‘cycle’.

“El Burro, it’s not that he feels indispensable, he was the one who really made up the first team, but he has many things to do; His series has already finished, he has many projects. Things have a cycle.

It should be noted that Raúl mentioned that the producer of ‘Miembros al Aire’ did try to tell Van Rankin about his dismissal, but that he was unable to locate him, so he had to do so in the corridors of Televisa.

“Lalo Suárez, who is a great producer, was talking to him and the Donkey was also too busy to go to the office; he was recording, so you don’t agree on the date. He becomes more pancho than there was ”,