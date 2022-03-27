Mazatlan, Sinaloa.- The Covid-19 pandemic is not over and it should not be forgotten at any time, highlighted the head of Municipal Health Services in Mazatlán, Endy Ramos Aragón.

He added that it is true that infections and deaths from the virus have decreased, but there are patients who are hospitalized.

The Mexican Institute of Social Security has five patients hospitalized for coronavirus, the general hospital of Mazatlán “Dr. Martiniano Carvajal “three and the municipal hospital “Margarita Maza de Juárez” now has none, but, although income is minimal, this can change at any time.

In other countries outbreaks are already being registered of the virus and here as a beach destination, sanitary measures must be maintained.

It is important to continue wearing the maskcleaning hands and avoiding crowds.

If they present symptoms of covid-19, they should go to the doctor immediately in order to be an evaluator and receive timely care.

Based on the daily report of the Secretary of Health, in Mazatlán in the week 64 new infections were accumulated.

Three deaths from the virus were also accumulated in older adults with comorbidity.