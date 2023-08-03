Kilometer Zero is a geographical location from which distances are measured. In many countries this reference can be found at some strategic point in the capital. The best known Kilometer Zero in Spain is the one that can be found in Madrid.

In Madrid, this point is located in Puerta del Sol, next to the Casa de Correos building, where thousands of tourists stop to observe the recently restored Kilometer Zero plaque. The number of visitors who pass through the Spanish capital every day come to this point to take the typical photograph at their feet at the so-called Kilometer Zero. It is not the only tourist attraction in Puerta del Sol, visitors can also contemplate the figure of the bear, the Tío Pepe advertisement or the equestrian statue of Carlos III.

The Kilometer Zero plaque located at Puerta del Sol marks the origin of the six national racial highways. These highways start from Madrid towards the Basque Country, Catalonia, Valencia, Andalusia, Extremadura and Galicia. See also The Government will set up the Mar Menor Office in Murcia to coordinate all actions Kilometer Zero of the Region of Murcia

Many travelers and even residents of the Region of Murcia may not know that there is a Kilometer Zero in their Community. In 2021, a plaque was installed at an emblematic point in the city of Murcia to indicate that Kilometer Zero is located there. Next to Plaza San Bartolomé are ‘the three corners’, the confluence of Jabonerías, Platería and Sociedad streets. Exactly in the Esteve Mora square, in Murcia, you can see the bronze plaque on the pavement that indicates Kilometer Zero of the Region of Murcia, a point set more than two centuries ago from which the distances of the roads were measured of the Region of Murcia. With the installation of this plaque, we wanted to record the exact location of Kilometer Zero, a reference point for the municipality and for the Region of Murcia. Now that summer has arrived and tourists come to the Region of Murcia to discover its rich gastronomy and culture, the Murcia Tourism account wanted to remember this curiosity that many Murcians are unaware of. “From the three corners of this historic place, the distances of the roads that cross the entire Region of Murcia are measured,” explains the Murcia Tourism account. ✨Did you know that for Murcians, José Esteve Mora square is our emblematic “Zero Kilometer”?

👉 From the three corners of this historic place, the distances of the roads that cross the entire Region of Murcia are measured. pic.twitter.com/yOyXAxzOQl — Tourism of Murcia (@TurismodeMurcia) June 30, 2023 “They symbolize the beginning of innumerable routes and adventures that run through our land full of charm and tradition.” Now visitors who come to Murcia already know what the plaque in the José Esteve Mora square means. In addition to visiting the wonderful places that the Region of Murcia hides, a stop in the capital is mandatory to see its imposing cathedral and other treasures of Murcia.



