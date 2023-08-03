A 55-year-old visitor to the heavy metal festival in Wacken, Schleswig-Holstein, has been missing since Tuesday. According to the police, the man is probably disoriented due to an illness.

Wacken – A 55-year-old man has been missing since Tuesday (August 1) around 3:30 p.m., who was last seen at around 7:20 p.m. at Campsite X at the Wacken Open Air. This emerges from a report by the Itzehoe police department on Tuesday. The population was asked to help find the festival visitor.

Wacken: 55-year-old festival visitor probably disoriented due to illness

The missing person is 55-year-old Josè P., who is believed to be disoriented due to illness, police said. The man has a normal build, weighs around 80 kilograms and is around 1.75 meters tall. Most recently, the festival visitor was dressed in a light gray T-shirt, gray shorts and green rubber boots and wore square glasses. According to the police report, other possible identification marks are an analog watch on the left wrist and a self-drawn tattoo on the right shoulder blade. The tattoo represents a spider web with a yin-yang sign in the center.

Police are asking for information on the whereabouts of the missing person

Anyone who has seen the missing person or can provide information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the police. This is possible either at the Wacken Open Air guard on telephone number 04521/8121003 or via the police emergency number 110.

The Wacken Festival was affected by weather chaos this year. Heavy rain even caused the organizers to stop visitors in order to ensure a “reasonable visitor capacity”.