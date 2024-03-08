Mistake or mega offer? This is what many customers have asked themselves after Coppel, one of the largest credit stores in Mexico, put Apple's iPad 6 up for auction at a price of $2,899 pesoswhich represents a saving of more than $9,000 over its original price.

Apple's iPad 6 represents an eperfect balance between performance, portability and functionality. With a slim and lightweight design, its 24cm high, 16.95cm wide dimensions make it easy to carry.

Equipped with a powerful A10 Fusion 64-bit chip This device offers high-level fluidity, whether for browsing or playing some video games. His screen is Retina Multi-Touch backlit by 9.7 inch LEDwhich offers an impressive visual experience with a 2048 by 1536 pixel resolution and support for the Apple Pencil.

His 8 megapixel main camera allows you to capture special moments and record videos in 1080p HD, while the camera 1.2 megapixel FaceTime HD makes video calls easier. With Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity options, Bluetooth 4.2 and sensor security Touch ID, the iPad 6 keeps you connected and protected.

In terms of autonomy, the iPad 6 offers us up to 10 hours for use in web browsing via Wi-Fi and video or music playback. This feature makes it ideal for daily use.

Additionally, system account iOS 12 operating system, offers an intuitive and personalized experience with advanced features and accessibility for everyone. Thus, the iPad 6 It is a versatile and powerful companion that helps you be more productive and creative anytime, anywhere.

It is important to clarify that the price of this product presents a slight reduction in relation to the same product offered in other stores. However, this is an original discount compared to the original price offered by the same store.