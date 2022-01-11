There are still those who believe it will close during the week. But from the Mef they argue that the dl supports ter, to ‘restore’ the sectors most affected by the new wave pushed by the Omicron variant, postponed to next week: “We can’t close before”, a top-level source tells Adnkronos. The dowry, according to current estimates, should be around two billion, to respond to the requests of the sectors most affected: tourism at the top of the list, but also discos forced to close until January 31, including New Year’s Eve. For them, a limited intervention is expected and without a new budget gap on the horizon. The resources will come from cost savings and would seem far removed from the demands that arise from the parties, primarily M5S and Lega.

The Carroccio, in particular, calls for action to be taken with a new, substantial budget variance, to meet the needs of the sectors most in trouble and the rise in bills that risk sinking families and businesses. Today between Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, there was a brief exchange in the Senate. Leaving the Chamber where he arrived to commemorate David Sassoli, the premier ran into the political leader of the League and the two stopped to speak for a few minutes. In the evening from sources of the party in via Bellerio it was leaked that, in the quick confrontation, Draghi and Salvini promised to see each other shortly to discuss, among other things, high energy.