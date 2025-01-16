David Lynch, renowned American director and screenwriter, died at the age of 78. In August 2024, the filmmaker behind the series Twin Peaks and surreal films like Blue Velvet and The Elephant Man announced that he had been diagnosed with pulmonary emphysema. In addition to his distinctive hairstyle, the figure of Lynch (Montana, USA, 1946) was usually associated with cigarette consumption.

The filmmaker’s family confirmed the news of the death through a publication on David Lynch’s official Facebook profile. “It is with deep sadness that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There is a big hole in the world now that he is no longer with us. But, as he said, ‘keep your eyes on the donut and not the hole,’” says the post.

Lynch built his career on projects that combined elements of film noir, horror and classic surrealism. The project that catapulted him to fame was Eraserheadand with The Elephant Man He established himself as a director capable of moving. He also directed the first adaptation of DuneFrank Herbert’s epic science fiction novel, and built a solid following with his series Twin Peaks. The latter took 25 years to add three seasons and a movie.

David Lynch was nominated four times for the Oscars and won an honorary one in 2020 for his lifetime achievement. He won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 1990 and the Honorary Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival in 2006.

“I must say that I enjoyed smoking and I love tobacco (the smell of it, lighting cigarettes, smoking them), but this pleasure has a price and, for me, that price is emphysema. It’s been more than two years since I stopped smoking. I’ve had a lot of tests done recently and the good news is that, except for the emphysema, I’m in great shape. “I feel happy and I will never retire,” the filmmaker published in August through X. It was the last publication he wrote.