Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Djokovic wins on his return to the US Open and recovers the number one in the ATP

August 29, 2023
Djokovic celebrated his return to New York after a year’s absence by defeating Muller.

With a crushing victory against the French Alexandre Müllerhe Serbian Novak Djokovic passed the first round of the US Open and made sure to unseat the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz number one in men’s tennis.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Alexandre Muller of France.

Djokovic celebrated his return to New York after a year away, crushing Muller, 84th in the ATP rankingswith a score of 6-0, 6-2 and 6-3 in 1 hour and 34 minutes of play.

The outstanding Serbian tennis player, who holds the record of 389 weeks at the top of the ATP throughout his career, has shared the position seven times this year with Alcaraz, his main rival in the search for his 24th title of grand slam.

