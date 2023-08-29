US and China use new channels of communication to resolve economic issues

The United States and China have decided to use new channels of communication to resolve trade and economic issues, about this reported Ministry of Commerce of China.

Following the meeting in Beijing, Chinese Minister Wang Wentao and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo recognized the importance of an open and productive dialogue between states in this area and announced the creation of new interagency communication channels.

To resolve the relevant problems, an intergovernmental working group at the level of deputy ministers, responsible persons of departments and offices, as well as representatives of business circles, realized.

Consultations at the level of deputy ministers are planned twice a year, heads of trade departments will meet at least once a year, and maintain regular contacts.

The US and China have also launched an information exchange mechanism on the issue of export restrictions in order to explain to each other the specifics of their work, as well as to optimize contacts.

Earlier, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said that Beijing reserves the right to take action in response to US investment restrictions. China hopes that the United States will respect the laws of a market economy and the principles of fair competition, the ministry said.