Djokovic: the secret Iron Man he uses at Roland Garros

the serbian Novak Djokovic he is careful not to hide the secret surrounding the patch he wore on his chest during his last match at Roland Garros.

At a press conference, he ironically stated that he is a big “Iron Man fan” and that his team “has put into operation a nanotechnology system that allows you to get the best out of yourself on the track.”

nanotechnology

In reality, as the manufacturer hastened to reveal through social networks, it is a TaoPatch brand device that sends “130 therapeutic signals to the body and comprises two layers of nanocrystals”, a model valued at 300 euros.

According to the manufacturer, the patch “contains nanotechnology called quantum dots that are activated by infrared energy emitted by the body” which is transformed into therapeutic waves sent to specific acupuncture points to help the central nervous system better communicate with the rest of the body. body. This allows you to improve posture, flexibility, fluidity, stability or strength, he adds.

Thus was revealed what Djokovic had described, not without sarcasm, at the press conference as “the biggest secret” of his career.

The Serbian is a declared supporter of alternative medicines, which he has tried throughout his career, such as frozen baths or nutrition for celiacs.

EFE

