Friday, June 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Djokovic: the secret Iron Man he uses at Roland Garros

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 2, 2023
in Sports
0
Djokovic: the secret Iron Man he uses at Roland Garros


close

Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic.

The device used by the Serb drew attention. What is it about?

the serbian Novak Djokovic he is careful not to hide the secret surrounding the patch he wore on his chest during his last match at Roland Garros.

See also  Decision in entry drama: tennis star Djokovic has to leave Australia

At a press conference, he ironically stated that he is a big “Iron Man fan” and that his team “has put into operation a nanotechnology system that allows you to get the best out of yourself on the track.”

nanotechnology

In reality, as the manufacturer hastened to reveal through social networks, it is a TaoPatch brand device that sends “130 therapeutic signals to the body and comprises two layers of nanocrystals”, a model valued at 300 euros.

According to the manufacturer, the patch “contains nanotechnology called quantum dots that are activated by infrared energy emitted by the body” which is transformed into therapeutic waves sent to specific acupuncture points to help the central nervous system better communicate with the rest of the body. body. This allows you to improve posture, flexibility, fluidity, stability or strength, he adds.

Thus was revealed what Djokovic had described, not without sarcasm, at the press conference as “the biggest secret” of his career.

The Serbian is a declared supporter of alternative medicines, which he has tried throughout his career, such as frozen baths or nutrition for celiacs.

See also  World Cup in Qatar 2022 could start a day earlier than announced

EFE

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Djokovic #secret #Iron #Man #Roland #Garros

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The most prominent moments of the wedding ceremony and the wedding of Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa

The most prominent moments of the wedding ceremony and the wedding of Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result