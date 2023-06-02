A possible personalized control of Starfield for Xbox has been leaked online. Starfield It is one of the most anticipated games to come out this year. It’s been a long, long road to get here, since Bethesda announced it back in 2018. Bethesda is one of the biggest developers and has been responsible for games like fallout, The Elder Scrollsand other games.

The expectation has also been raised, since this is the great exclusive of Xbox by 2023 and it will have to be something that really justifies the multi-billion dollar investment of Microsoft in developer.

That being said, it seems Xbox is doing everything possible Starfield. In just over a week, we will have a “Starfield Direct“, which is quite an event after the presentation of Xbox Games Showcase dedicated exclusively to a deep dive into the new RPG from Bethesda.

While we can probably expect a lot of gameplay, behind-the-scenes information, and views courtesy of the developers, it looks like they might announce a few other things as well. A new driver has been leaked online Starfieldwhich has a bright white color scheme with a slightly rainbow design around the button Xbox. There also seems to be layouts and writing on the controller, but it’s hard to make out what they say. So far, it’s important to mention that this could easily be a fake. Fans should take it with a grain of salt until it’s officially confirmed, but if it’s real, it looks pretty dapper.

It is not clear when this controller will be released. Starfield nor if it will be free, but if some people already get their hands on it, there is a chance that they will release the driver in the next few weeks. Only time will tell what the price of the controller will be, but let’s hope it’s not too expensive for those who want the new controller.

Via: comic book

note of editor: I guess this guy didn’t have much to do and wanted to get attention again by printing a photo with Xbox logos and Starfield… that’s old! I made the news in April about this control and how it was denied that it was real and it was a custom control. You can’t fool me, I’m the king of video games!