Novak, I don’t know what to say. Everything you have achieved speaks for itself. Congratulations. I admire everything you have done for our sport, you make me a better player on the track. I have worked all my life to play these types of games. He’s the greatest to ever pick up a racket. I would like to thank you for improving our sport,” Tsitsipas praised when talking about the ten-time Australian Open champion.

Djokovic, full and excited after winning his 22nd Grand Slam in the country that deported him only 12 months earlier, also had words of praise for his rival: «First, I want to say that Stefanos’s words move me. Thank you for being so kind and respectful. On the track we are competitors, but that doesn’t mean we don’t respect each other. Congratulations on the tournament.”

Last year, the Serbian could not play the tournament because he was not vaccinated against Covid-19, and despite being the top favorite at the Australian Open and the US Open, he had to say goodbye to both tournaments. Now, with the Australian trophy in his hands, the Serbian explained: «it has been one of the most complicated tournaments that I have played in my life, without having played it last year. I want to thank all the people who have made me feel comfortable in Melbourne and Australia. There is a reason why I have played my best tennis on this court. This is probably the biggest victory of my life taking into account the circumstances, “sentenced Djokovic, who with this victory equals Rafa Nadal’s 22 Grand Slams and puts the fight for the best of all time on tenterhooks.

The Serbian himself wore a jacket with the number 22 on his chest to commemorate his match in the ‘majors’ with the man from Manacor, who was once again slowed down by injuries and whose main objective is to reach Roland in condition to compete Garros, a tournament that he has won 14 times.

In his facet as a communicator, Djokovic is also exceptional, and he remembered to give advice to children who dream of something big in countries like his: “for those young people who are watching this game, dream big. No matter where you come from, the more challenges you have, the stronger you will be. Don’t let anyone stop you from dreaming, even if you only find one person who believes in your dream,” Djokovic explained, with the Rod Laver Arena melting into applause for him.