The actress Lucía Oxenford did not tolerate the strong qualifications they had against her and sent a forceful response to those who criticized her for defending the protesters.

Strong and clear. Lucia Oxenford she did not remain silent after receiving dozens of messages on social networks in which they not only criticized her position in the face of the protests in the country, but also called her a “terrorist” for defending the people who are marching against the current government of Dina Boluarte. Marcelo Oxenford’s daughter caused controversy among Internet users by issuing a statement on the subject, since not everyone shares the same position.

“Nobody should have to come to Lima demanding what they should have where they live. I DO NOT SUPPORT violence or anything that is happening, do you see me beating people in marches? NO,” he wrote at the beginning.

More than 1,000 protesters marched from Puente Piedra to downtown Lima. Photo: Jessica Merino Salazar/La República

Lucía Oxenford attacks detractors

Through his official Twitter account, Lucia Oxenford He defended himself against the strong qualifications that users had against him and clarified that expressing a point of view on any problem should not be a reason for third parties to offend or insult the opinion issued.

“How terrible it is to comment on Twitter about what is happening in Peru and that people start insulting you and even messing with your family, it is the opinion of UNO, respect it if you do not share it, period. How easy it is to hide behind a keyboard and a nickname, ”she pointed out.

Lucía Oxenford doesn’t want Juliana Oxenford to keep talking about her

Lucia Oxenford He expressed his annoyance regarding some statements by his sister Juliana Oxenford, who pointed out that the actress is known in the media thanks to her parents Yvonne Frayssinet and Marcelo Oxenford, but not for her talent as an interpreter.

“She must (feel) uncomfortable that whenever she makes news for something, they have to put the name of the father, mother or half-sister,” was the comment that the journalist gave in a past interview.

Given this, the national artist did not hesitate to respond with everything. “The only uncomfortable thing is that you mention us every time you are interviewed and this kind of thing pops up on my social networks,” she said.

Publication by Lucía Oxenford after an interview with her half-sister Juliana. Photo: Facebook capture/ Lucía Oxenford

Lucía Oxenford surprised her parents for their anniversary

Through social networks, Lucia Oxenford He shared a photo of his mother Yvonne Frayssinet and his father Marcelo Oxenford, who gave them a tender surprise for their wedding anniversary. “Happy 35 years together! I love you,” the story read.

The snapshot shows the well-known actress with a huge bouquet of red roses, while the national artist holds a bottle of champagne and a box of chocolates.

Juliana Oxenford and Álvaro Ugaz began a relationship after working together at ATV. Photo: Composition LR/ ATV Capture / Broadcast

