The Government hopes for an agreement “as soon as possible” for the diesel tax committed to the EU

Green light for changes in the Recovery and Resilience Plan. And, with the approval of these changes by the EU, the Government’s commitment to the diesel tax is reaffirmed as part of the fifth payment of European funds (25,000 million euros, of which about 8,000 are direct transfers and the rest loans). The elimination of the bonus on that fuel, which would mean a collection of 1.5 billion euros, has so far been resisted by the Executive due to the rejection of the PNV, and also of Podemos, in the fiscal package.

EU aid for disasters like DANA: 1,196 million after the earthquakes in Italy or 612 due to the floods in Germany

But the increase in diesel taxation to bring it into line with gasoline is an essential requirement for Spain to receive this full disbursement. The Minister of Economy, Carlos Body, has expressed confidence that an agreement can be reached to move it forward. “We are in a discussion process with the Commission regarding the assessment of the milestones of the fifth disbursement (…) and we are in parallel advancing the milestones that remain to be completed,” he said at a press conference in Brussels at the which has included “development for hydrocarbons” as part of the “horizon associated with the fifth disbursement.”

“We are moving forward to have it approved as soon as possible,” said the Corps, which has avoided setting specific dates, although the deadlines end in February. “We still have time,” he added. In any case, the deadlines can be extended to meet the milestones and objectives of the recovery plan. In the event that they expire and not all the measures are approved, a partial payment would be made and extra time would be received to comply with all the requirements.

Brussels demands that the tax reform, which is the main measure associated with the fifth payment, be raised 0.3% of GDP. The diesel tax would represent a third of that figure, which would be completed with the non-deflation of personal income tax and the increase in collection due to the good progress of the economy. The Government left the diesel tax out of the fiscal package due to the lack of agreement, but Pedro Sánchez expressed confidence last December in moving it forward through a decree law.

The Valencian employers’ association sees the amount of 1,500 million euros as “insufficient”: “They are quite far from the economic panorama that we have transferred



In addition to endorsing the request for the fifth extended payment with the addendum presented by the Government at the end of the year, the 27 have also supported the changes in which the Government intends to reallocate 1,500 million euros of European funds to face the reconstruction due to the DANA. Recently, the Valencian employers’ association, which estimated the damage at 13,000 million, described that figure as “insufficient.” This Monday, the Government requested 4.4 billion from the Solidarity Fund, aware that the figure it will receive will be much lower, as it has requested with other catastrophes on the continent.