Ciudad Juarez.- Elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat assigned to the University District Police Station provided support to a young man who was attempting to take his own life.

Municipal agents who were carrying out prevention and surveillance work responded to a call received at the 911 emergency number, where they reported that at the intersection of Heroico Colegio Militar Avenue and Costa Rica, inside El Chamizal Park, there was a young man inside a white Ford Ranger vehicle, with intentions of attempting to take his life.

For this reason, they arrived at the scene of the report where they noticed a young man who met the description provided in the call, so the officers approached and with precautionary measures applied the corresponding protocols, engaging in a dialogue that allowed them to calm him down and put him to safety.

He was later transferred to the Social Work Department of the University District Police Station, where the staff on duty was in charge of receiving and caring for him, and then contacting his relatives.