Novak Djokovic is just one step away from being crowned again at Wimbledon. The seven-time champion and winner of the last four All England Championships made it into the final for the ninth time with a 6:3, 6:4, 7:6 (7:4) against Jannik Sinner from South Tyrol. It’s his 35th in a Grand Slam, one more than the legendary Chris Evert – and a record.

“The result doesn’t reflect reality, it was super tight,” said Djokovic. He still won in 2:46 hours, because his opponent, whom he defeated last year in the quarterfinals despite being 2-0 down in sets, made unforced errors too often with the big points.

set record

With a win on Sunday in the final (3 p.m. / Sky), the 36-year-old Serb can match Roger Federer’s record, who has won eight times at Wimbledon. Opponent is Carlos Alcaraz (Spain/No.1) or Daniil Medvedev (Russia/No.3).

Sinner had chances to change the outcome of the match but missed his chances. He missed breakballs in the first game of the first set and rebreaks in the first and second sets, as well as two chances to win the third set 6: 4 or the tiebreak. The viewers, who were clearly on Sinner’s side, groaned every time and threw up their arms almost as one.

Djokovic, on the other hand, remained ice cold even in the moments that were critical for him – he usually waited patiently until the 21-year-old Sinner made the mistake. In fact, the South Tyrolean was game-determining in his first Grand Slam semi-final – he scored significantly more direct points than Djokovic, but also made significantly more mistakes. His last on the first match point.