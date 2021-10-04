Django Unchained is one of Quentin Tarantino’s most acclaimed films, thanks to its story full of humor and violence. What few know is that Will Smith He was about to star in the film as the beloved Django Freeman, but ended up rejecting the proposal.

In a recent interview with GQ, the actor revealed that the protagonist’s vindictive approach was the reason he ruled out playing the character, despite previous conversations with the director. As he explained, he always preferred to stay away from feature films about slaves because that would have been the easiest thing to do.

“I always avoided making films about slavery. In the early years of my career, I didn’t want to show black people in that light. I wanted to be a superhero. I wanted to represent black excellence alongside my white colleagues. He wanted the roles that would be given to Tom Cruise. For the first time I considered Django, but I didn’t want to make a slavery movie about revenge, ”he told the outlet.

What is Django without strings about?

In Texas, two years before the outbreak of the American Civil War, King Schultz, a German bounty hunter who tracks down murderers to collect for their heads, promises the African-American slave Django to set him free if he helps him catch them. He agrees, then wants to go find his wife Broomhilda, a slave on a plantation owned by landowner Calvin Candie.

Who is who in Django without chains?