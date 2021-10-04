Telegram and TikTok users used Twitter to complain that the two social networks are unstable this Monday (4.Oct.2021). The instability occurs amid the fall of WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook, which lasts from 12:00.

The flaws in Facebook’s social networks affect accounts around the world. Telegram and TikTok have become havens for internet users addicted to digital media, due to services similar to those offered by WhatsApp and Instagram, respectively.

The reason for the failures in these two social networks is still unknown, but they may be overloaded amidst the inoperability of competitors. Russian and Chinese platforms have not yet spoken out about what happened.

With the digital world at bay with network instabilities, users turn to Twitter to expose their frustrations. The company’s website continues to function normally and has become a stage for complaints about other media.

Reports indicate that the sending of messages on Telegram is operating slowly, as well as the preview of interactive content. Meanwhile, TikTok supporters say the famous dance videos don’t load, and when they do, they take an unusual amount of time.

Earlier, with the fall of Facebook networks, the profile of the Chinese social network in Brazil joked about the instability of others and took the opportunity to publicize its application, then working normally.