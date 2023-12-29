New Year's Eve dinner 2024 in Alessandro Borghese's restaurant: how much does the menu cost

Alessandro Borghese will also propose his New Year's Eve dinner in his restaurants in Milan and Venice: but how much does it cost to celebrate New Year's Eve 2024 with the host of 4 restaurants? And what is the menu? Here is all the information.

The menu

The menu ofAB – The luxury of simplicitywhose evening begins at 7.30 pm, includes: Russian salad aspic, crab tartlet, apple and lime, wild smoked salmon, sour cream and onion as appetizers in the form of finger food.

The actual appetizers continue with a cocktail of red prawns, caviar, citrus fruits and sea bass in foil with a stew of molluscs and crustaceans.

Two first courses: Blue lobster soup, my Spaghettone Pasta Armando “the biggest” broken, cannellini beans, rosemary and Tortellini, cream and parmesan, white truffle.

As a second course, however, Borghese offers duck breast with orange, late Treviso radicchio, fermented milk and mustard leaf.

After the pre-dessert, we move on to the white chocolate and truffle Profitterol. Toast at midnight and, with the arrival of the new year, cotechino and lentils and Alessandro Borghese's famous cacio e pepe.

How much does Alessandro Borghese's dinner cost

But how much does New Year's Eve dinner at Alessandro Borghese's restaurant cost? Even though the menus are the same, the two venues offer two different prices, also because, for example, in the Venice restaurant customers will also have the possibility of accessing the Casino premises.

New Year's Eve dinner in the restaurant in Milan costs 280 euros, while in Venice the cost is 500 euros.