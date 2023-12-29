The Iberia group, the Spanish flag airline, which includes Iberia, Iberia Express and Air Nostrum, announced this Friday that it is forced to cancel a total of 444 flights scheduled between January 5 and 8, 2024 due to the strike of its handling staff (ground assistance services), called by unions.

These cancellations, according to Iberia, will affect a total of 45,641 travelers and coincide with the Three Kings holiday, January 6, and the return of thousands of people to their workplaces or homes after the end of the year holidays.

The canceled flights are 270 from Iberia, 64 from Iberia Express and 110 from Air Nostrum, the airline reported this Friday.

Iberia explained that all those affected will be offered possible alternatives so they can make their trips. And, in that sense, In the coming days, travelers will be informed of the possibilities of relocation to other flights..

The unions called for protests after Iberia lost the handling service at several of Spain's main airports in the competition for the airport manager Aena in September, and the negotiations to make them a 'handling' service ended this Thursday without an agreement. autohandling'.

Given this situation, with regard to Iberia flights, the airline plans to operate 836 flights, 76% of the total of the 1,106 scheduled, and will try to carry out practically all of the long-distance flights and the maximum possible number of short and medium distance ones. Of the 270 cancellations, 51% will be domestic flights and 49% will be European flights.

Meanwhile, Iberia Express will operate 88% of its flights and Air Nostrum, 72%.

Either way, Passengers who have affected flights booked for January 5, 6, 7 or 8 can request a change of date on their trip or a refund starting this Friday. of the amount paid for the tickets. Those with flights not directly affected by the strike will also be able to change the date of travel or request a voucher.

These changes can be made through the Iberia website, the travel agencies where the purchase was made or the company's customer service center, which will reinforce its staff, although it is possible that it will have more time to wait than usual.

