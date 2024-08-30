Divorce in Las Vegas: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 1

Tonight, Friday 30 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 1, Divorce in Las Vegas, a 2020 film written and directed by Umberto Carteni, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

The film tells the story of Lorenzo and Elena, two young 18-year-old students: she is beautiful and apparently unattainable, while he is the classic nerd who bores every girl he meets. The two meet again in America during a study holiday and on the last day overseas they take LSD; under the influence of the hallucinogenic drug they end up in Las Vegas, where partly for fun and partly for a challenge they get married. From that moment on, one loses track of the other. 20 long years have passed and their lives have changed, the two are now adults: she is a career woman who works as a manager, while he is a ghost writer who supports himself by writing political speeches for members of any faction. Despite their impromptu marriage, the couple has not had any more contact since that prank.

Divorce in Las Vegas: The Cast of the Film

We have seen the plot of Divorce in Las Vegas, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Giampaolo Morelli: Lorenzo

Andrea Delogu: Elena

Ricky Memphis: Lucio

Gianmarco Tognazzi: Gianandrea

Grace Slave: Sarah

Vincent Riotta: Judge

Luca Vecchi: Tullio

Lorenzo Gioielli: Bahuman

Rick Harrison: Himself

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Divorce in Las Vegas live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – Friday 30 August 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to watch and rewatch various Rai programs from your PC, tablet and smartphone.