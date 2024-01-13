Nine Colombian women were reported missing in Tabasco, Mexicoafter they went to a private party, according to journalists Ciro Gómez Leyva at Grupo Imagen and media such as Infobae and El Universal, the women would have been detained by a cartel.

In the last few hours, an audio of one of them was leaked in which it is reported that they are fine and that they pray so that they can get out of that situation.

“Mommy, I love you so much, I'm fine. Pray a lot for me and for these girls, there are several of us, I barely have my cell phone, I'll contact you,” says the Colombian and ends with: “forgive me, mom, for everything, for everything.”

According to information from local media, the Colombians They would be held by a human trafficking network, to whom the Jalisco New Generation Cartel transported to Mexico to exploit them for sexual purposes, as revealed by an investigation by journalist Jonathan Pardiñas.

Although the majority of these women use a pseudonym, Nicol García, Mariana Garcés, Talía Velásquez, Valentina Pachón and Wendy Murcia have been identified.

According to the journalistic report, the Colombian women are still alive, but they have been beaten, this would have been confirmed after making a video call with one of them. Apparently, they have been held since January 5 due to a problem “between criminal bosses.”