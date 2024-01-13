Due to a blunder in one of the highest security departments in the Krimpen aan den IJssel prison, a detainee was able to make unlimited and uncontrolled calls to the outside world. It concerned a suspect who was a flight risk, linked to Ridouan Taghi's network and for that reason had been placed in an extra strict prison regime. This is evident from documents that this newspaper has seen.

