The local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team for the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, in coordination with the Umm Al Quwain Educational District and the Emirates Foundation for School Education, decided to shift learning “remotely” in public and private schools in the emirate tomorrow, Friday, and to close nurseries, due to weather fluctuations, and to preserve the safety of students. The administrative and teaching bodies.

The team also decided to grant the freedom to choose the type of education tomorrow to the management of universities and colleges, to then coordinate with the students.