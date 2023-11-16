According to some rumors, the next superhero game dedicated to Wonder Womanbeing planned by the studios of Monolith Productions Of Warner Bros. it should be in all respects a live service.

In recent years many video game companies have been pushing for the creation of many GaaS. This is a trend that is taking shape to the joy – and disappointment – of us gamers, and among the various software houses that have jumped into the race there is also Warner Bros. The videogame subsidiary of the famous American company that holds the rights to the superheroes of DC Comicswould be in the works for the development of a live service game dedicated to the Amazon Wonder Woman.

To suggest that the game dedicated to her could follow a path already traced by Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, is the presence of a job announcement present on the official website of Warner Bros Digital. The role sought by Monolith Productionsa software house that is working on its development, is that of Lead Software Engineerwhere among the requirements required of candidates is that of being able to “help maintain a live service product”, among other things with previous experience in this area.

Obviously nothing is confirmed yetbut we are waiting for further developments, and above all for confirmations or denials.