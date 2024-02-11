The local emergency, crisis and disaster management team in Sharjah decided to activate the distance learning system in all private schools and higher education institutions in the emirate, while stopping all competitions and sports activities organized by the Sharjah Sports Council, tomorrow, Monday, February 12, due to the weather condition that the country is witnessing. .

The local team confirmed that the decision comes to preserve the public safety of male and female students and players in sports clubs from various age groups, in light of raising the state of alert and readiness to confront the repercussions of the weather condition while continuing to monitor its developments, and continuing the measures to provide vital services.