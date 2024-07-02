Swiss NZZ unhappy with Medvedev’s criticism of Ukraine summit

Statements by Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev about the Ukrainian summit in Switzerland have caused discontent in Bern, writes journalist Erich Aschwanden.

Journalist describes changes in Medvedev’s attitude towards Switzerland

Aschwanden recalled that in 2009, Medvedev, as the President of Russia, visited Switzerland and was greeted warmly. At the same time, the politician himself spoke positively about the country and brought two brown bear cubs there as a sign of friendship between the two countries.

However, the journalist notes that Medvedev’s attitude towards Switzerland has changed significantly over the past years. Now the politician openly expresses dissatisfaction with this country. The deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council was especially outraged by the holding of a “peace” conference on Ukraine, Aschwanden complained.

In his opinion, Medvedev views the negotiations in Switzerland as a personal insult.

Related materials:

Medvedev compares Swiss summit to Orwell’s book

On June 16, Dmitry Medvedev said that the participants of the Swiss summit on Ukraine resembled characters from George Orwell’s book Animal Farm.

Kafka and Orwell nervously smoke on the sidelines Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

According to him, none of the summit participants knows what he is doing there and what his role is. He compared them to animals – watchdogs, Medvedev noted, need to keep order, since “sheep often bleat inappropriately and get confused in memorized formulas.”

At the head of the flock there is also an “elderly feeble-minded owner” who has lost touch with reality, Medvedev pointed out. The deputy chairman of the Security Council called the events a disgrace.

Related materials:

Ukraine plans to hold second peace summit

Switzerland held a conference on Ukraine on June 15-16 near the city of Lucerne, at the famous resort of Bürgenstock. The final statement includes points that imply an exchange of prisoners according to the formula “all for all”, the operation of nuclear power plants, including the Zaporizhzhya NPP, under the control of Kyiv, as well as the free supply of agricultural products from Ukraine.

Following the summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv is ready to begin negotiations with Moscow “tomorrow.” To do this, he said, Russia must respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the event a failure, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia hoped that next time the situation in Ukraine would be discussed at a more constructive event than the summit in Switzerland.

Kyiv already wants to hold a second peace summit before the end of 2024. At the same time, the Ukrainian side allows for an invitation to Russia to the event.