After the first round in Lonato, it is up to the Cremona Circuit to host the second event of the WSK Super Master Series from 7 to 11 February, a 4-round championship organized by WSK Promotion which will then continue in the last two stages in rapid succession in Franciacorta on 18 February and finally in Sarno in the test which will end on Saturday 2 March.

The categories KZ2, OK, OKJ, OKNJ and MINI were competing and at the South Garda Karting in Lonato, with 318 drivers from 50 nations, they experienced great battles and launched the first protagonists of the series which crosses the finish line this year 15 years old.

KZ2 – The reigning champion Bertuca leads

A series of good duels have already been offered by the highest performing category, KZ2, which in the opening round confirmed last year's champion, the Italian Cristian Bertuca (#1 BirelART Racing/BirelART-TM Kart-Vega), as the leader. , winner with full points in Lonato ahead of his teammate, the Romanian Daniel Vasile, and the Italian Andrea Dalè (#24 Dalè/CRG-TM Kart). But there are many drivers looking for immediate redemption, starting with many champions, such as the French Emilien Denner and his new teammate in Sodikart, Giuseppe Palomba, or the revelation of the recent WSK Champions Cup, the Estonian Markus Kajak (#14 Maranello SRP/Maranello-TM Kart).

The KZ2 championship ranking after the first round:

1st Cristian Bertuca (ITA) (#1 BirelART Racing/BirelART-TM Kart-Vega) 90 points

2nd Andrea Dalè (ITA) (#24 Dalè/CRG-TM Kart) 44 points

3rd Alex Maragliano (ITA) (#32 Renda Motorsport/Sodi-TM Kart) 39 points

4th Daniel Vasile (ROU) (#4 BirelART Racing/BirelART-TM Kart) 36 points

5th Pedro Hiltbrand (ESP) (#16 BirelART Racing/BirelART-TM Kart) 35 points.

Action on the track in Cremona Photo by: WSK

OK – Bondarev immediately a good margin

OK lived on the clear triumph of Oleksandr Bondarev (#201 Prema Racing/KR-Iame-LeCont), who prevailed in all phases of the Lonato event until his triumph in the final. A great sign of strength and maturity for the Ukrainian driver who is the main candidate for the title after the victory also achieved at the WSK Champions Cup. However, there is no shortage of rivals, such as the Italian Sebastiano Pavan (#218 Tony Kart Racing Team/OTK- Vortex) who took the second step of the podium in Lonato ahead of the Belgian Ean Eyckmans (#209 BirelART Racing/TM Kart), already in evidence in the previous WSK Champions Cup. The Colombian Salim Hanna (#208 Prema Racing) was also among the best /KR-Iame).

The OK championship standings after the first round:

1st Oleksandr Bondarev (UKR) (#201 Prema Racing/KR-Iame-LeCont) 90 points

2nd Sebastiano Pavan (ITA) (#218 Tony Kart Racing Team/OTK-Vortex) 69 points

3rd Salim Hanna (COL) (#208 Prema Racing/KR-Iame) 41 points

4th Ean Eyckmans (BEL) (#209 BirelART Racing/TM Kart) 37 points

5th David Cosma Cristofor (ROU) (#205 KR Motorsport/KR-Iame).

OKJ – Endless fight between Schaufler and Van Langendonck

Truly a super start to the championship for the Austrian Niklas Schaufler (#301 DPK Racing/KR-Iame-Vega), winner of the first round of the WSK Super Master Series after also having won the WSK Champions Cup at the start of the season. In both the first races of the year, the Belgian Dries Van Langendonck (#328 Forza Racing/Exprit-TM Kart) confirmed himself as the main rival, finishing second in both events but determined to prevail, as happened in the WSK 2023 Final Cup, winner just ahead of Schaufler.

The OKJ championship ranking after the first round:

1st Niklas Schaufler (AUT) (#301 DPK Racing/KR-Iame-Vega) 90 points

2nd Dries Van Langendonck (BEL) (#328 Forza Racing/Exprit-TM Kart) 54 points

3rd Henry Domain (GBR) (#356 Energy Corse/Energy-TM Kart) 39 points

4th Sebastian Lehtimaki (FIN) (#368 Tony Kart RT/Tony Kart-Vortex) 36 points

5th Iacopo Martinese (ITA) (#309 KR Motorsport/KTR-Iame) 32 points.

Action on the track in Cremona Photo by: WSK

OKNJ – One name above all: Bogdan Cosma Cristofor

In the new OK-N Junior federal category, in the first round of the WSK Super Master Series one name stands out above all, Bogdan Cosma Cristofor (#711 Forza Racing/Exprit-TM Kart-Vega) after the en-plein obtained by the Romanian driver, in practice, in the heats, in the pre-final and in the final, in an event characterized by strong competitiveness. In the end, the young Japanese girl Sara Matsui (#708 KR Motorsport/KR-Iame) also stood on her laurels, having won the duel in the final over those chasing the leader Cosma Cristofor. Also highlighted were the Italian Valerio Viapiana (#702 Team Driver/KR-Iame), third on the podium in Lonato, and the Englishman Archie Lovatt (#712 Forza Racing/Exprit-TM Kart).

The OKNJ championship ranking after the first round:

1st Bogdan Cosma Cristofor (ROU) (#711 Forza Racing/Exprit-TM Kart-Vega) 90 points

2nd Sara Matsui (JPN) (#708 KR Motorsport/KR-Iame) 43 points

3rd Archie Lovatt (GBR) (#712 Forza Racing/Exprit-TM Kart) 35 points

4th Kacper Rajpold (POL) (#722 MG Racing Team/Tony Kart-TM Kart) 33 points

5th Valerio Viapiana (ITA) (#702 Team Driver/KR-Iame) 30 points.

MINI GR.3 – Blandino in the lead, but with a limited advantage

Cristian Blandino (#550 Kalì-Kart/TGroup-TM Kart-Vega) also won the first round of the WSK Super Master Series after the success obtained in the WSK Champions Cup, but this time coming back and struggling a little more, a lot that the Italian driver's advantage over his rivals is rather limited. Just 6 points behind the Spaniard Daniel Miron Lorente (#501 Team Driver/KR-Iame), who confirms himself among the main protagonists in the year of his debut from the MINI U10, together with the Australian William Calleja (#516 BabyRace/Parolin -Iame), also on the podium in the WSK Champions Cup. But the championship has just begun, and the competitiveness of the category which features a growing number of official teams, is so intense that there will be no shortage of other important entries at the top.

The MINI Gr.3 championship standings after the first round:

1st Cristian Blandino (ITA) (#550 Kalì-Kart/TGroup-TM Kart-Vega) 76 points

2nd Daniel Miron Lorente (ESP) (#501 Team Driver/KR-Iame) 70 points

3rd William Calleja (AUS) (#516 BabyRace/Parolin-Iame) 50 points

4th Daniil Kutskov (#508 Team Driver/KR-Iame) 34 points

5th Nikita Ljubomov (EST) (#552 Kalì Kart/TGroup-TM Kart) 27 points.

Action on the track in Cremona Photo by: WSK

MINI GR.3 U10 – A new leader from Sweden: Nellegard

In the small Under 10 category, from 8 to 10 years old, a new name stands out and immediately came to the fore as the main protagonist: the Swede Carl Nellegard (#553 Ward Racing/Tony Kart-TM Kart-Vega), winner of the final after having imposed himself in test, in the heats and in the pre-final. Nellogard's victory in the final came at the end of a great duel with the Italian Niccolò Perico (#526 Energy Corse/Energy-TM Kart), who at the moment proves to be his most credible rival. Also among the most competitive was the other Italian Lorenzo Di Pietrantonio (#511 BabyRace/Parolin-Iame), third on the podium in Lonato. Excellent potential is also found in the other BabyRace driver, the Polish Blazej Kostrzewa, and in the American Lucas Palacio (#575 KR Motorsport/KR-Iame).

The MINI Gr.3 Under 10 championship standings after the first round:

1st Carl Nellegard (SWE) (#553 Ward Racing/Tony Kart-TM Kart-Vega) 90 points

2nd Niccolò Perico (ITA) (#526 Energy Corse/Energy-TM Kart) 69 points

3rd Blazej Kostrzewa (POL) (#521 BabyRace/Parolin-Iame) 36 points

4th Lucas Palacio (USA) (#575 KR Motorsport/KR-Iame) 34 points

5th Lorenzo Di Pietrantonio (#511 BabyRace/Parolin-Iame) 32 points.

The final phase on Sunday 11 February on TV Live Streaming

On Sunday 11 February the pre-finals and finals will be broadcast live on TV Live Streaming on the WSK Promotion Facebook page, on the WSK websites, Motorsport.com, YouTube and on the Vimeo platform:

www.wskarting.it/index.asp

https://motorsport.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@WSKPROMOTION.

The program of the WSK Super Master Series, Rd2 Cremona Circuit

Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8 February: free practice.

Friday 9 February: free practice; timed tests; heats.

Saturday 10 February: warm up; preliminary heats.

Sunday 11 February: warm up; live TV and Live Streaming Prefinals and Finals.

Info, rankings, results: www.wskarting.it/index.asp

